Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai Written Updates | March 19: Kajal Slaps Rochak

In the latest episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Kajal and Rochak talk about that masked girl who threw a crushed paper on the former’s face. Kajal feels that she was scared and needed her help. She also revealed the paper and searches for it. When Rochak and Kajal read that, they got frightened. The paper was filled with blood and mentioned danger.

Rochak screams at Kajal for blindly following Anshuman everywhere. He did not like him taking her away to a creepy place. However, Kajal defends her fiancé and accuses Rochak of blaming him. Suddenly, Rashmi enters and asks them to make up. She asks if Rochak handed the fees to the doctor. He denied and sarcastically called it Anshuman’s hospital. When Rochak leaves, Kajal cannot stop thinking about the girl.

Kajal has a nightmare. She dreams about the masked girl and gets scared when her mother wakes her up. The next morning, Rochak visits Dr Varma’s cabin in the hospital. However, he saw someone else instead. On questioning, he finds out that Dr Varma was on leave the previous day. He tries getting in touch with Kajal, who is practising with Anshuman. Meanwhile, Ishwari tries connecting with Anshuman.

Kajal slaps Rochak

Later on, Rochak arrives and holds Anshuman’s collar. The former reveals that Dr Varma was fake as he met the real one at the hospital. After getting into a physical fight with Anshuman, Rochak abuses him. However, Kajal becomes furious and slaps him.

Suddenly, Ishwari arrives and Rochak starts to accuse her as well. Kajal thinks that he is jealous of her. He tries to defend himself. However, Anshuman interferes and announces that he will marry Kajal within 24 hours. When the latter stops him, he does not listen and plans his wedding. Ishwari appreciates her nephew’s behaviour and criticises Rochak.

After Rochak leaves, Anshuman clarifies to Kajal that he did not mind Rochak’s words. He says that he has forgiven him. On the other hand, Ishwari advises Kajal to keep her matter to herself instead of revealing everything to Rochak. She tells the importance of keeping their marriage successful.

Kajal reaches home and suggests Rashmi marry her off in 24 hours. But Rashmi finds this unusual and asks her daughter if everything was alright. She also asks her if she wants to marry him.

