'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Updates | March 2: Anshuman Forgives Kajal And Rochak

In the latest episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Anshuman sees Kajal in his room and becomes furious. He asks her how did she enter his house and notices the window’s glass is broken. He checks her hands and witnesses her bleeding finger. Anshuman immediately dresses her wounds, while Kajal cannot stop glaring at him.

She reveals that he was neither picking up her calls nor opening the door. So, she had to climb the balcony to meet him. She tells him why Rochak released the dance competition’s fake cancellation video. As Anshuman accepts her apology, Kajal brings him to the balcony, overlooking Rochak. He holds his ears and apologises to him. It angers Anshuman, who asks what is he doing here.

Anshuman forgives Kajal and Rochak

Anshuman says that Rochak has made another mistake. He calls him careless for letting Kajal climb to the balcony. He does not understand what to do with the two of them. Ultimately, Anshuman forgives them and calls Rochak to his room. While he tries climbing to the balcony, Anshuman asks him to come through the main door.

Later on, Tanya visits outside Anshuman’s room and thanks god that he gets to know about Kajal’s truth before his engagement. She asks Anshuman to move on. He opens the door and agrees to her by saying that he will move on with Kajal. This takes Tanya and Ishwari by surprise. The latter calls Kajal an actor and Rochak jumps ahead to touch her feet.

However, Ishwari yells at Kajal for meeting Anshuman after her deeds. Anshuman defends his fiancé and tells that he wants to get engaged with her. Riya and Gaurav jump with happiness and inform Anand to reach Kajal’s house. On the other hand, Anshuman asks Rochak to get Kajal ready.

Meanwhile, Rashmi is looking at Kajal’s ring. Sunehri sarcastically asks to put the ring in the cupboard as Kajal’s engagement has been cancelled. Suddenly, Anshuman enters her house and plays the drums. He screams that the engagement ceremony will take place. Kajal gets elated and informs her mother that she has convinced Anshuman.

Anshuman sings and exchanges rings with Kajal. While everybody cheers them up, Tanya and Ishwari cannot hide their jealousy. Naani lovingly calls Anshuman her grandson. She adds that the previous day was inauspicious for their engagement ceremony. However, this day everything will go smoothly. Naani asks Rochak to click a family selfie.

The next day, kajal wakes up with a smile on her face and an engagement ring in her finger. Checking the time, she realizes that it has been late and hurries up. She rushes to the kitchen and listens to her mother’s lectures about the new home. She also advises her to use her instincts rather than falling for lies.

