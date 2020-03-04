'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Updates | March 3: Ishwari Brainwashes Anshuman

In the latest episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Ishwari expresses her concern about Anshuman’s happiness. Tanya seconds her and wants her brother to cancel his wedding without any external force. Ishwari assures her about the same. Later on, Anshuman watches Kajal’s dance video on their engagement day.

Ishwari talks about Anshuman's wedding

Ishwari enters his room with his protein shake. Disappointed, she says she thought Anshuman was watching their engagement ceremony. She opens up to him and reveals her thoughts. Ishwari says she thinks he loves her as a dance partner rather than a life partner. She advises him to know how Kajal is and what does he likes in her besides her dancing skills.

Ishwari asks him to look beyond Kajal’s talent. She becomes successful in leaving Anshuman confused with his decision to marry Kajal. Therefore, he starts considering his Bua’s points.

Meanwhile, Kajal continuously calls Anshuman, who is overthinking and does not want to pick calls. Rashmi calms her down by telling them that he must be busy. All of a sudden, Anshuman calls her back and calls her outside the house. Excited, Kajal goes out only to witness his adorned car. He proposes to take her on a date. She refuses as she had promised to spend time with Rochak. However, Anshuman insists, picks her up and drives off.

While Rochak rushes towards her, Anshuman’s car spills the dirt on him. Meanwhile, he receives Kajal’s message, who apologises to him for cancelling his plan. This brings tears in Rochak’s eyes, who goes back with a sad face.

On the other side, Riya reveals her inclination towards Rochak to Gaurav. Dr. Sharma enters and chats with Ishwari, who wants him to support Gaurav and Riya’s career. The former talks about opening a massive interior design studio. Ishwari talks about proceeding with the land deal. She makes a perfect plan to rule over Dr. Sharma’s wealth.

Meanwhile, Rochak cleans his blazer. Kamini shows concern and says that she will send it to laundry. She reveals that she saw them splashing dirt over her daughter. Kamini cleverly introduces Riya to him and asks about fixing their marriage. As she shows Riya’s picture, Rochak becomes furious and walks away.

Anshuman brings Kajal to a fancy restaurant. He says how he fell in love with her in first sight. He says that he has witnessed her dancing skills and wants to see her other sides as well.

