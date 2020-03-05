'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Updates | March 4: Rashmi Stands Up For Herself

In the latest episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Gaurav snatches Riya’s cellphone when she is stalking Rochak on social media. However, it falls and gets scratches. Riya becomes furious and warns her brother to never touch her phone. She starts laughing as Gaurav gets scared.

Riya reveals Gaurav that she has an inclination towards Rochak and wants to meet him. Gaurav says that he has noticed before but Rochak is a goon. Riya replies that she does not care.

Rashmi discusses Kajal’s future with Naani, who asks her to stay optimistic like her daughter. Therefore, she continues her Harmonium practice with more dedication. On the other hand, Kajal and Anshuman gear up for their dance rehearsal. The latter fantasizes about achieving success and fame in his career. Kajal asks where will she be then. He boasts that she will cheer him up by sitting in the first row. She recalls her mother’s words about not losing her identity for anyone.

Later on, Anshuman drops her home. While he drives, Kajal reveals that she will have to go shopping with Naani. Anshuman asks her to focus on her practice. She agrees to him and thinks about asking Rochak to take Naani shopping. He seconds her.

Meanwhile, Anand asks Gaurav to transform Anshuman’s room. He wants to alter its interior from a bachelor's room to a couple’s bedroom. Gaurav demands his own office and staff to work on Anshuman’s room. Ishwari sarcastically calls Anand an old-fashioned man who accepted a middle-class daughter-in-law.

Anand gets hurt and assures to find workspace for Gaurav. Later on, Tanya confronts Ishwari by saying that she should not have said anything rudely to her father. The latter replies that she knows she is doing. Ishwari plans to delay Anshuman’s wedding.

Rashmi bashes Kamini

On the other hand, Kamini and other neighbours arrive at Rashmi’s house. They start taunting her for choosing Anshuman over Rochak. Rashmi cannot take it anymore and bashes Kamini. Moreover, Kajal and Naani stand proud of Rashmi’s confidence. As Kamini gets humiliated and leaves with her fellow neighbours, Kajal hugs Rashmi and appreciates her for standing up for herself and her family. Meanwhile, Ishwari opens engagement gifts and finds a cheap one among them. She thinks about insulting Kajal’s family with that one.

