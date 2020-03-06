Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai Written Updates | March 5: Kajal Confronts Tanya

In the latest episode of Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Kajal brings Anshuman to a local market to buy a saree for Rashmi. He says he cannot let his fiancé purchase anything from this low-class place. Therefore, he takes her to his favourite lavish place. Kajal gets nervous as she finds every saree at the minimum cost of ₹10,000. Shocked, she asks if they are telling the price of a saree or the whole mannequin.

Anshuman brings Kajal to a grandeur place

Kajal thinks that she has only ₹35,000 to spend. However, Anshuman tries to divert her from the price and selects beautiful sarees. He chooses one which has a price tag of ₹28,990, which Kajal checks. She strictly refuses him by telling that Rashmi asked her to not spend beyond her limits and walks away.

On the other side, Riya meets Rochak at a local market. She introduces herself and the duo starts chatting. Naani notices them and witnesses a spark between them. Riya reveals that she has come here to shop. She appreciates Rochak by telling that he is a teenage bestseller novel’s author. After she leaves, Naani tells Rochak that she is the daughter of the cunning Ishwari.

Meanwhile, Kajal gets down the auto and takes a sigh of relief after looking at Rochak. She asks him to accompany her. He agrees and Naani leaves for the home alone.

Later on, Tanya visits Kajal’s home alongside Sonia. She tells Rashmi that she has arrived to check engagement gifts with her. Sunehri brings a cappuccino for Tanya. When Rashmi asks her to bring snacks, Sunehri taunts that they only have sweets which those rich people do not savour.

Rashmi thinks what if Tanya is messing around with her again. Tanya checks gifts and asks if the cheap one has been given by Kajal’s relative. Suddenly, Kajal returns home and overhears everything. She confronts Tanya by telling her that her family values people more than money. She indirectly asks her to leave.

Tanya fumes and walks away. After some time, Anshuman arrives only to see her elder sister crying. She reveals that Kajal insulted her and goes home. On the other hand, Kajal tells Anshuman that his sister insulted her family. Therefore, she did not do anything wrong by confronting her.

Hearing this, Anshuman screams at Kajal and leaves. While Kajal is crying, Tanya and Sonia get out of the cab and rejoices all the drama. Rochak sees Kajal and consoles her.

Meanwhile, Tanya clicks Kajal’s picture while she is hugging Rochak. Later on, Anshuman returns home and spills his anger on the punching bag. Moreover, he splashes milkshake on the servant’s face. Ishwari enters and spreads negativity and points out at Kajal by giving him an idea to throw her out of his life.

