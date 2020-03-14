'Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai' Written Updates | March 13: Kajal Tells Manav To Stay Away From Them

Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai is a Hindi daily soap that airs on Zee TV. The serial stars Megha Ray and Rohit Suchanti in the pivotal roles. Take a look at what all happened on March 13, 2020, episode below.

Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai written updates

The episode starts with Anshuman who tells Sonia that he forgot to get a present for Manu Bhargav. Sonia tells him it’s okay and soon goes home to pick a painting as a gift for him. The next scene shows Manu Bhargav asking Kajal whether she is Kajal. She then asks him if he thought that his family would die, unable to bear the loss and difficulties, and kept questioning her about her family.

He then asks her if he can meet Rashami, she soon warns him and tells him not to take her mother’s name. He then angrily asks her if her mother taught her to misbehave? On the other hand, Rashami goes to Naani and tells her that she should have stopped Kajal from meeting Manav Bhargav.

Rashami is worried as she does not know what is happening between Kajal and Manav. Naani then calms Rashami and tells her that the secret should be out in the open and soon Bua overhears the conversation and asks them about the secret. The next scene shows Kajal who goes on to perform Manu Bhargav’s last rights and is seen telling him that he is dead to them and asks him to stay away from their lives. Hearing this Manav soon walks away.

Sonia returns home and asks everyone about Manu Bhargav whereabouts. Kajal then asks Sonia about who is this Manav Bhargav, she responds telling her that he is the God of dance. Kajal in a mean tone responds saying she does not know where did he go. Sonia starts to yell at her and Anshuman enters asking Sonia about Manu Bhargav.

Sonia tells him that Kajal sent him away. Anshuman then says that Kajal does not even know him, how would she do that. Tanya reveals that she saw Kajal talking to Manu Bhargav. Anshuman starts to yell and misbehave with her. Rochak stops him and tells him that he cannot talk like this to his fiancé. Anshuman does not stop and continues screaming at everyone and tells his guest to leave his house.

The last scene shows Manu Bhargav sipping on alcohol thinking about the past where he was leaving the house and Rashmi and youngsters begged him not to leave. And then starts thinking about how Kajal yelled at him and then breaks the glass in anger. He then starts to wonder that he had gone to meet Anshuman, then how did Kajal land up in place of him, what is the connection between Kajal and Anshuman.

