Dilip Joshi Clarifies Rumours Of Differences With Raj Anadkat, Calls It 'absolute Rubbish'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the longest-running shows on Indian television and has garnered a massive fan base over the years. The lead actor of the sitcom Dilip Joshi, who portrays the character of Jethalal Gada is one of the most loved characters on TV. Recently, there were reports of Dilip Joshi having a tiff with his onscreen son Raj Anadkat, who portrays the role of Tapu.

Dilip Joshi responds to rumours of differences with Raj Anadkat

According to a report by Spotboye, there have been rumors of a tiff between Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast members Dilip Joshi and Raj Anadkat. It was being said that the actors weren't seeing eye to eye after Raj kept Dilip waiting for an hour or so for a scene on set. The actors play the onscreen role of father-son duo Jethalal Gada and Tapu in the series.

Dilip Joshi reacted to the rumours of the differences with Raj and stated that they are absolutely rubbish and who even cooks up stories like these. It was reported earlier this week by KoiMoi that despite being the senior-most actor on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Dilip Joshi is always on time and that there is never a delay in the shoot because of him. It was also reported that recently, Raj Anadkat kept him waiting for more than an hour, and what irked the senior actor was the fact that it was happening repeatedly.

Dilip Joshi's recent Instagram post

Dilip Joshi recently celebrated his 53rd birthday on May 26, 2021, and took to Instagram to thank all his fans, followers, and well-wishers for their blessings and birthday wishes. He shared a picture of himself holding up a slice of cake and captioned the post, "Here’s some cake, for each and every one of you, for not just taking the time out to wish me, but for also sharing all the lovely clips, artwork, and photos. It makes me feel reassured that there is plenty of love left for us to spread." He also advised his fans and followers to stay strong during such dark times and hoped that everyone will emerge out of this stronger.

Image - Dilip Joshi, Raj Anadkat's Instagram Accounts

