Dilip Joshi Gave A Hilarious Response To People Screaming 'Babita' During A Show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is among the much-loved shows on television and audiences have been loving every bit of it. With a 13-year run, the show has been gaining popularity by leaps and bounds. Thousands of fans flock to see their favourite characters whenever the cast of the shows attends an event. Talking about the same, a video of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast interacting with fans at an event in Ankleshwar, Gujarat is making rounds on the internet.

Actors like Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Shyam Pathak, and Amit Bhatt entertain a large crowd in the video by playing the roles of famous characters from the daily soap. In the show, Dilip plays Jethalal Gada, and his character is known for having a big crush on Munmun Dutta as Babita Ji. When Dilip began engaging with the audience, the audience applauded him by shouting "Babita...Babita," the name of his character's crush.

In response, the actor made his fans laugh out loud. He said, “Sharm nahi aati aap logo ko, shaadi shuda hoke Babita Babita kar rahe hai,” (Don't you feel bad about screaming Babita Babita despite the fact that you're married?). He also added saying, “Agar mujhe ab tak Babita ji nahi mili to apko kaise mil jaegi”. (till now I have not yet got Babita, how do you expect yourself to get her?) Watch the video below.

Dilip recently posted an emotional tribute to his actor friend Amit Mistry, who died suddenly of cardiac arrest at the age of 47. Dilip posted a touching note with a photo of himself, Amit, and Sumeet Raghavan from the year 2004, when they all worked on the show Shubh Mangal Savdhan together. The actor said that he would miss his co-star and friend Amit. Take a look at the post below.

More about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah cast features Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Raj Anadkat, Sunayana Fozdar, Shailesh Lodha, and many more. The show first aired in 2008 and has been on since then. The show is based on Taarak Mehta's Chitralekha magazine weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma.

