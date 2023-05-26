Last Updated:

Dilip Joshi Played THESE Roles Before Becoming Jethalal In Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Dilip Joshi celebrates his 55th birthday today (May 26). On this occasion, take a look at the shows he acted in before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Dilip Joshi
Dilip Joshi celebrates his birthday today May 26. Being the face of Jethalal Gada, the actor has become a household name after starring in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Take a look at his journey. 

Dilip Joshi
Before Jethalal Gada, Dilip Joshi played the character of Tappu uncle in the series Agdam Bagdam Tigdam. He essayed the character of a mango-eating man who helped an alien family on Earth. 

Dilip Joshi
Dilip Joshi starred in the 2002 show Shubh Mangal Savadhan along with Sumeet Raghavan and Amit Mistry. The comedy show narrated the tale of three friends whose love lives are in shambles.  

Dilip Joshi
Dilip Joshi starred in a pivotal role in the show Zara Hatke. The sitcom series revolved around a young man and his office colleagues. Dilip shared the screen space with Lucky Ali on the show. 

Hum Sab Ek Hain
Dilip Joshi starred in the 1998 show Hum Sab Ek Hain. The comedy series revolved around a family whose members come from different parts of India. The situational comedy plots for national harmony. 

Dilip Joshi
Dilip Joshi played the lead role in the 2004 comedy Hum Sab Baraati. The show revolves around a family that specialises in organising arranged marriage and encounter hilarious case with each client.

