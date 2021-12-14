Dilip Joshi Shares Adorable Pics From Daughter's Wedding; 'Experience Was Unparalleled'

Recently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi took to his Instagram handle and dropped a bunch of pictures from his daughter, Niyati Joshi's wedding. He welcomed his son-in-law, Yashowardhan Mishra, who is the son of film writer Ashok Mishra, into the family. The actor also penned a heartfelt note to his daughter on the special occasion.

TMKOC's Dilip Joshi pens a heartfelt note for his daughter

Taking to the photo-sharing platform, the TMKOC star posted candid pictures featuring his now extended family including his son-in-law. He wrote, "You can borrow feelings from songs and films, but when it all happens to you first-hand… that experience is unparalleled. Wishing my little girl, Niyati and the newest entrant to the family, my son, Yashowardhan, the very best and so much more on this amazing journey! Thank you to everyone who shared our happiness by being with us, or by sending their aashirwad and good wishes for the couple. Jay Swaminarayan."

In the pictures, Niyati can be seen donning a red and cream-coloured Banarasi saree. She accessorized herself with heavy jewellery. Her hair, with streaks of grey, was pulled up in a neat bun and adorned with white flowers. As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many fans and followers rushed to congratulate the newlyweds and compliment Dilip Joshi. Several celebs also took the opportunity to pen positive messages in the comments section of the post.

Dilip's TMKOC co-star Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal commented, "God bless." Tannaz Irani wrote, "Omg what feelings these pictures bring out in me! Almost feel like I was there! Congratulations and best wishes to the couple. You and Mala have done a brilliant job bringing her up! God bless." Many fans also made a reference to his TMKOC character, Jethalal with several joking that his English caption was a result of roaming around too much with Babita Ji (played by Munmun Dutta). One user chipped in, "Popatlal ki bhi krva do sir ji (Get Popatlal married too, sir)."

According to reports by Koimoi, Niyati and Yashowardhan got married in Nashik and will host a reception function at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai.

