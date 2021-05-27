Dilip Joshi Thanks His Fans With A Piece Of Cake For Showering Wishes On His Birthday

Actor Dilip Joshi, known for his role as Jethalal in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, celebrated his 53rd birthday on May 26, 2021. Several fans came forward on his birthday to wish him. As he received birthday wishes from his friends, family, and fans, he also thanked them with a piece of cake via Instagram.

Dilip Joshi thanks his fans with some cake

Dilip Joshi recently took to his Instagram handle to thank his fans and followers for showering him with love on his 53rd birthday. The Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh actor wrote, "Here’s some cake, for each and every one of you, for not just taking the time out to wish me, but for also sharing all the lovely clips, artwork and photos.". Dilip Joshi also expressed how the wishes made him believe in love as he further wrote, "It makes me feel reassured that there is plenty of love left for us to spread.". He also threw some light on the current situations and asked his fans to stay safe. He wrote, "May God give us the strength to emerge out of these dark times soon and make us all receive the love that we all need and deserve. Stay strong everyone, and thanks again! 🙏🏻😇".

Several fans came forward to wish Dilip Joshi in the comment section of his post. While some wished him on his birthday, others showered him with love and claimed they are his biggest fans. Here's how fans reacted to Dilip Joshi's photo.

Dilip Joshi's trivia

Dilip Joshi has been working in the entertainment industry for several years. He made his acting debut with the film Maine Pyaar Kiya in 1989 with a small role. Since then, he appeared in several films, including Hum Aapke Hain Koun, One 2 Ka 4, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, and Dhoondte Reh Jaoge. He also worked in several TV shows including Kabhi yeh Kabhi Woh, Agadam Bagadam Tigdam, and Bhagwan Bachaye Inko. He became a familiar household face with his lead role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. He has been appearing on the show since 2008.

IMAGE: DILIP JOSHI'S INSTAGRAM

