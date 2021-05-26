Dilip Joshi's Birthday: Netizens Call TMKOC's Jethalal 'King Of Comedy' On Twitter

Actor Dilip Joshi, who is famous for his role of 'Jethalal Champaklal Gada' in one of India's longest-running comedy serial Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma (TMKOC), celebrates with 53rd birthday today, May 26. The actor has been the recipient of several television awards for his role including the 5 Telly Awards and 2 ITA awards. To mark the special occasion of his birthday, netizens showered wishes for the "King of Comedy".

To mark the occasion of Dilip Joshi's birthday many fans have been sharing an edit of his character Jethalal. One of the popular edits featured his several hilarious expressions as Jethalal from various episodes and the photo read "Happy Birthday King". Sharing the same photo one fan wrote, "Happy birthday to the backbone of the show which connects generations.. Happy birthday legend Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal... #TMKOC #happybirthdaydilipjoshi" while the other wrote, "Happy 53rd Birthday To @dilipjoshie Sir The Soul of Taarak mehta ka ooltah chashmah No one can match his comic timing and acting skills HAPPY BIRTHDAY LEGEND".

Happy birthday to the backbone of the show which connects generations..

Sharing a photo of Jethalal wearing a yellow Kurta and giving a comical smile, one wrote, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the King of Comedy.May God give you a lot of happiness and joy in your life." One shared the photo of Dileep Joshi one wrote "Happy Birthday To King Of Comedy Legend Dilip Joshi Sir . Thank You For Filling Our Childhood With Full Of Happiness". Many people also shared a collage of his character Jethalal which read, 'he made us laugh, he made us cry, he made us crazy, he made us surprised, but most importantly he made our childhood awesome'. Check out Dilip Josh's birthday wishes-

Dilip Joshi's shows and movies

While TMKOC remains Dilip Joshi's most popular work, he has featured in several televisions and even well-known films in the past. Joshi made his acting debut with the 1989 hit film Maine Pyar Kiya in which he essayed the role of Ramu. After that, he starred in TV shows, Yeh Duniya Hai Rangeen and Kya Baat Hai. He has featured in popular films Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Hum Aapke Hai Kaun. He has also been part of the TV shows Do Aur Do Paanch, Daal Mein Kala, Kora Kagaz, Hum Sab Baraati, C.I.D. Special Bureau, F.I.R., and many more.

