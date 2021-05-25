Last Updated:

Dilip Joshi's Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess Some Trivia About 'TMKOC's' Jethalal?

On the actor's birthday, take up this quiz and see if you can guess some trivia about Dilip Joshi's life, career and professional milestones. Read on.

Dilip Joshi

IMAGE: DILIP JOSHI'S INSTAGRAM


Dilip Joshi began his career with his appearance in several Hindi films and he had also been a part of Gujarati dramas. After being a part of movies and shows from 1989 to 2008, he became a household name for playing the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in Sony Sab TV's show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. If you're a die-hard fan of his impeccable acting, here's a quiz on the occasion of Dilip Joshi's birthday. Take this up and see how well you know the actor. 

Dilip Joshi's quiz

1. Can you guess what was the name of Dilip's debut movie in 1989?

  • Maine Pyar Kiya
  • Hun Hunshi Hunshilal
  • Pyaar Karna Darna Kya
  • Yash

2. In 2021, Dilip Joshi made it to the news over a small rumour about not being on talking terms with his on-screen co-star. Can you guess whom?

  • Munmum Dutta
  • Neha Mehta
  • Mandar Chandwadkar
  • Shailesh Lodha 

3. Can you guess the year in which Dilip was roped in for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

  • 2007
  • 2006
  • 2008
  • 2009

4. It was this TV series in which Dilip Joshi's character's name was actually his own name.

  • Kya Baat Hai
  • Do Aur Do Paanch
  • Shubh Mangal Savadhan
  • Daal Mein Kala

5. It's the Jodi that all TMKOC fans love. Jethalal can not help himself from swooning over this character in the comedy-drama. 

  • Jethalal and Komal 
  • Jethalal and Babita Ji
  • Jethalal and Anjaly Ji
  • Jethalal and Madhavi 

6. Dilip Joshi debuted on Instagram in which year? 

  • 2017
  • 2020
  • 2019
  • 2018

7. In 1983, at the green room of the Prithvi Theatre, Juhu, Dilip was a part of the play _______.

  • ‘Khelaiya’
  • ‘Bhediya’
  • ‘Sonchiriya’
  • ‘Meherbaniya’

8. Dilip Joshi tied the knot with Jaymala and together, how many children do they have?

  • Two children- daughter, Niyati and son, Ritvik
  • Three children- daughters Niyati, Siyati, son, Ramesh
  • Two children- daughters, Sita and Reema 
  • One child- son, Ritvik 

9. In this film, he played the role of Champak.

  • Khiladi 420
  • Humraaz
  • Dil Hai Tumhaara
  • One 2 Ka 4

10. What's the name of Jethalal's on-screen father? 

  • Amit Bhatt
  • Amit Sholay
  • Raj Mehta
  • Nitish Shah
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dilip Joshi's quiz Answer Bank 

  1. Maine Pyar Kiya
  2. Shailesh Lodha  (According to Koimoi, there’s tension brewing between Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha and that the two are not on speaking terms due to an unknown rift.)
  3. 2008
  4. Shubh Mangal Savadhan
  5. Jethalal and Babita Ji
  6. 2020
  7. ‘Khelaiya’
  8. Two children- daughter, Niyati and son, Ritvik
  9. One 2 Ka 4
  10. Amit Bhatt

