Dilip Joshi's Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess Some Trivia About 'TMKOC's' Jethalal?

Dilip Joshi began his career with his appearance in several Hindi films and he had also been a part of Gujarati dramas. After being a part of movies and shows from 1989 to 2008, he became a household name for playing the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in Sony Sab TV's show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. If you're a die-hard fan of his impeccable acting, here's a quiz on the occasion of Dilip Joshi's birthday. Take this up and see how well you know the actor.
1. Can you guess what was the name of Dilip's debut movie in 1989?
2. In 2021, Dilip Joshi made it to the news over a small rumour about not being on talking terms with his on-screen co-star. Can you guess whom?
3. Can you guess the year in which Dilip was roped in for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?
4. It was this TV series in which Dilip Joshi's character's name was actually his own name.
5. It's the Jodi that all TMKOC fans love. Jethalal can not help himself from swooning over this character in the comedy-drama.
6. Dilip Joshi debuted on Instagram in which year?
7. In 1983, at the green room of the Prithvi Theatre, Juhu, Dilip was a part of the play _______.
8. Dilip Joshi tied the knot with Jaymala and together, how many children do they have?
9. In this film, he played the role of Champak.
10. What's the name of Jethalal's on-screen father?
