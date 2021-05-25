Dilip Joshi's Birthday Quiz: Can You Guess Some Trivia About 'TMKOC's' Jethalal?

Dilip Joshi began his career with his appearance in several Hindi films and he had also been a part of Gujarati dramas. After being a part of movies and shows from 1989 to 2008, he became a household name for playing the role of Jethalal Champaklal Gada in Sony Sab TV's show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. If you're a die-hard fan of his impeccable acting, here's a quiz on the occasion of Dilip Joshi's birthday. Take this up and see how well you know the actor.

Dilip Joshi's quiz

1. Can you guess what was the name of Dilip's debut movie in 1989?

Maine Pyar Kiya

Hun Hunshi Hunshilal

Pyaar Karna Darna Kya

Yash

2. In 2021, Dilip Joshi made it to the news over a small rumour about not being on talking terms with his on-screen co-star. Can you guess whom?

Munmum Dutta

Neha Mehta

Mandar Chandwadkar

Shailesh Lodha

3. Can you guess the year in which Dilip was roped in for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

2007

2006

2008

2009

4. It was this TV series in which Dilip Joshi's character's name was actually his own name.

Kya Baat Hai

Do Aur Do Paanch

Shubh Mangal Savadhan

Daal Mein Kala

5. It's the Jodi that all TMKOC fans love. Jethalal can not help himself from swooning over this character in the comedy-drama.

Jethalal and Komal

Jethalal and Babita Ji

Jethalal and Anjaly Ji

Jethalal and Madhavi

6. Dilip Joshi debuted on Instagram in which year?

2017

2020

2019

2018

7. In 1983, at the green room of the Prithvi Theatre, Juhu, Dilip was a part of the play _______.

‘Khelaiya’

‘Bhediya’

‘Sonchiriya’

‘Meherbaniya’

8. Dilip Joshi tied the knot with Jaymala and together, how many children do they have?

Two children- daughter, Niyati and son, Ritvik

Three children- daughters Niyati, Siyati, son, Ramesh

Two children- daughters, Sita and Reema

One child- son, Ritvik

9. In this film, he played the role of Champak.

Khiladi 420

Humraaz

Dil Hai Tumhaara

One 2 Ka 4

10. What's the name of Jethalal's on-screen father?

Amit Bhatt

Amit Sholay

Raj Mehta

Nitish Shah

Dilip Joshi's quiz Answer Bank

Maine Pyar Kiya Shailesh Lodha (According to Koimoi, there’s tension brewing between Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha and that the two are not on speaking terms due to an unknown rift.) 2008 Shubh Mangal Savadhan Jethalal and Babita Ji 2020 ‘Khelaiya’ Two children- daughter, Niyati and son, Ritvik One 2 Ka 4 Amit Bhatt

(IMAGE: DILIP JOSHI'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.