On Dilip Joshi's Birthday, Let's Look At Unnoticed Characters He Played In B'wood Films

Dilip Joshi is an Indian television and movie actor. He rose to fame as Jethalal in Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma. Dilip Joshi has spent over two decades in the industry, most commonly playing comic characters. Before Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma came his way, Dilip Joshi has been a part of many movies that might have not been recognised as much.

On his birthday today, let us take a trip down the memory lane and look at the unnoticed characters played by Dilip Joshi in these Bollywood blockbuster movies. Read ahead to know more.

Dilip Joshi has been a part of many Bollywood blockbusters

Maine Pyar Kiya (1989)

Dilip Joshi made his Bollywood debut with Sooraj R. Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya. The actor played the character of Ramu in this Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer. The cast of the movie also includes Alok Nath and Rajeev Verma. The plot of the film revolves around an unusual love story of Suman and Prem who belong to a different class and standard.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)

Dilip Joshi played the character of Bhola Prasad in Sooraj R. Barjatya’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The movie cast had Salman Khan, Monish Bahl, and Madhuri Dixit in lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Prem and Nisha who meet and fall in love at the wedding of their elder siblings, but their plans to be together are put in jeopardy when Nisha's sister dies, leaving behind a baby.

Khiladi 420 (2000)

Dilip Joshi played the character of Arora in Neeraj Vora’s Khiladi 420. The movie cast included Akshay Kumar, Mahima Chaudhry, and Antara Mali in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around Dev, a conman, who gets killed by his wife Ritu after she learns that the former is a debt-ridden thug who married her only to repay his debts. Her life turns upside down when she meets Anand, Dev's identical twin brother.

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani (2000)

Dilip Joshi played the character of Pappu Junior's assistant in Aziz Mirza’s Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. The movie cast includedShah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around the revenge of a man who exacts vengeance on a politician, who was responsible for his daughter's death, two rival reporters teams up to help him to prove his innocence.

Dil Hai Tumhaara (2002)

Dilip Joshi played the character of the factory CEO in Kundan Shah’s Dil Hai Tumhaara. The movie cast included Rekha, Arjun Rampal, Preity Zinta, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Mahima Chaudhry in lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a feisty girl who falls in love with her employer's son.

