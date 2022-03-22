Dimpy Ganguly To Welcome Third Child With Husband Rohit Roy, Shares Baby Bump Pics; See

Dimpy Ganguly, who rose to fame after her appearance in the Indian reality TV show, Bigg Boss, recently announced her third pregnancy through social media. She even penned a note pouring her heart out by stating that the most 'gratifying and fulfilling' love that she received was from her babies.

Dimpy Ganguly tied a knot with Rahul Mahajan in 2010 on Imagine TV's swayamvar reality show, Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jayega and later filed for divorce on the grounds of domestic violence and physical abuse. She then got married to her best friend Rahul Roy, a Dubai-based businessman, in 2015. They both have a daughter named Reanna and a son named Aryaan.

Dimpy Ganguly flaunts baby bump

Dimpy Ganguly recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself while flaunting her baby bump. The photo also depicted how she was holding her son in her arms with her daughter adorably kissing her baby bumpy. In the caption, she penned heartfelt lines about motherhood and mentioned how her babies give her a purpose every day to be a better person, and to see the world with hopeful eyes even in the darkest of times. Adding to it, she also mentioned that it was overwhelming for her to believe that this love will soon become three times as her third baby was on its way.

The caption read, "To me, the most gratifying and fulfilling love I have ever experienced is the love I have received from my babies. That selflessly selfish yet selfishly selfless kind, when they can't help but only think of you in their happiest, saddest, angriest, sleepiest, crankiest, hungriest moments, making you feel like some magical being and putting you on an almost god-like pedestal that can solve all the problems in their world, is what gives me a purpose every single day, to be a better person, to see the world with hopeful eyes even in the darkest of times, to let go of all that's painful and just be happy that regardless of what judgements the world might pass about me, I will always be their "mum". How I know this? Because I'm still like that with mine ;) Can't believe very soon this love will become x3! Happy mother's day to all the lovely girl mums, boy mums, furry mums, friend mums, dads who are also mums and basically anyone who is willing to open their hearts to responsibly give and receive a love that's this big in magnitude in the UAE and all over the world." (sic)

Her fans showered her latest Instagram post with tons of love and good wishes and even wished her a happy mother's day. Some fans even dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section to extend their heartfelt blessings for her and her family. Take a look-

Image: Instagram/@dimpy_g