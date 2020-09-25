Dipika Chikhlia Aka Ramayan's Sita Shares Unseen B&W Pics; Fans Call Them 'exotic'

Actor Dipika Chikhlia, best known for her portrayal of Sita on the show Ramayan, recently took to Instagram to share some unseen pics from her late mother's album. She shared three pics on her social media account that stunned her fans. Take a look at her recent pics she shared on Instagram and what her fans commented.

Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia shares unseen pictures

Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala shared a post today captioning it as "Some old pics from my mum's album ...nothing much to write home about :) but they are memories". In the first pic, she could be seen posing for the camera while her second pic seems like it might be from a scene from her auditions or even a movie that she featured in.

The third picture shows her in an orange saree clad outfit with sunglasses, she could be seen going towards an event along with people assisting her.

See the comments that her fans wrote for her after she shared some unseen pics from her late mother's album.

Image courtesy: Dipika Chikhlia Instagram

Dipika Chikhlia recently shared a note on Instagram where she talked about her mother's recent demise. She spoke about the grief one goes through with the death of a parent. She also added a ‘joining hands’ emoticon and prayed for her mother’s soul to rest in peace. Have a look at the post from Dipika Chikhlia’s Instagram here:

Dipika Chiklia's Instagram

Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala gained everyone’s attention during the lockdown times when the Hindi epic serial Ramayan was being aired again on Doordarshan. Her performance as Devi Sita received immense appreciation from the viewers. According to the reports by BARC, the show Ramayan topped the TRP charts and even garnered record-breaking viewership when it started re-airing. The show recently aired its last episode in April.

Since the lockdown has started, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala has left no stone unturned in engaging with her fans. Be it Instagram or Twitter, she has been constantly posting videos and pictures on her social media. She currently has over 246k followers on her Instagram.

