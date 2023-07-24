Dipika Chikhlia Expresses Gratitude To PM Modi After Ram Mandir Darshan In Ayodhya

Ramayan actor Dipika Chikhlia visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on July 23. The actress has now expressed her gratitude to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The actress was in the city to shoot for her show, Dhartiputtra Nandini.

Dipika Chikhlia is known for playing Goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.

The actress visited the new Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Photos of the actress circulated on social media as she prayed to the lord ahead of the shoot of her new show.

Dipika Chikhlia says she got emotional during her Ram Lalla temple visit

The actress recently spoke about her visit to ANI. In conversation, she expressed gratitude to PM Modi by saying, “After PM Modi came to power, he has done a lot for sanatanis and this should have happened long ago but is still better late than never. However, the place that is God's territory and a site of pilgrimage has to be given significance.”

(Dipika visited the Ram mandir in a red saree | Image: Dipika Chikhlia/Twitter)

Talking about her visit, she admitted being overwhelmed by the “divine light on Lord Ram’s face”. She added, “I have not seen it anyplace, and tears welled up in my eyes when I saw Him yesterday.” She also revealed that she will visit again after the construction of the “grand temple”.

Dipika Chikhlia's seeks blessings for her new show

Upon her visit to the Ram Mandir, the actress offered prayers and offerings to the God.

(Dipika wore a red saree for the temple visit | Image: Dipika Chikhlia/Twitter)

A picture of her standing in front of Lord Ram’s idol circulated on social media. She could be seen in a red saree. This was the actress’s maiden visit to the Ram temple.

Dipika Chikhlia relives Ramayan days

In a social media post made on June 19, the actress was seen dressed as Goddess Sita. She shared that she has shared the post on ‘public demand’.

Talking about the audience's response to her performance in the 1992 series, she mentioned that she could not have asked for more.