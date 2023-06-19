Dipika Chikhlia Recreates Her 90s Ramayana Look Amid Adipurush Backlash

Om Raut's film, Adipurush, made its theatrical debut on June 16 and has been performing well at the box office despite controversy around some ofits dialogues and the VFX. Interestingly, the release of Adipurush has also sparked renewed interest in Ramanand Sagar's iconic television series, Ramayan. Dipika Chikhlia, who played the role of Sita in the widely popular TV show, teased fans by recreating her look.

Chikhlia played the role of Sita in the 1987 TV show Ramayan.

Along with her, actors like Arun Govil and Sunil Lahri too have expressed their views on Adipurush amid backlash.

Adipurush has crossed Rs 350 crore mark at the worlwide box office in just four days since release.

Dipika Chikhlia dons saffron saree as Goddess Sita

Dipika took to her Instagram handle on Monday to share a clip of herself in a saffron saree. The actress was seen recreating some of her scenes from her television show Ramayan. She went on to express her gratitude for the love she got from the audience for playing the role of Sita in the 90s. In the caption, she wrote, "This post is on public demand … I am grateful for the love I have always received for the role I played. Me … as sitaji …could not have asked for more."

T-Series releases statement over dialogue change in Adipurush

Adipurush faced criticism over some of its dialogues, especially those of Lord Hanuman's character. The creators of the film later announced that they will modify the dialogues and release fresh prints in cinema halls.

The production house said in their statement, "Adipurush is garnering an overwhelming response across the world and is conquering hearts of audiences across all ages. Making this visual spectacle a memorable cinematic experience, the team decides to make alterations to the film’s dialogues – valuing the input of the public and the audience."

The statement continued, "The makers are revisiting the said dialogues, ensuring to resonate with core essence of the film and the same will reflect in the theaters in the next few days. This decision is a testament that inspite of unstoppable collections at the Box Office , the team is committed and nothing is beyond the sentiments of their audiences and harmony at large."

