Dipika Chikhlia's Birthday Special: When She Wished GoI Honours Ramayan Team With Award

Dipika Chikhlia's portrayal of goddess Sita in Ramayana is something that has been loved and adored by viewers who belong to different generations. In fact, Dipika Chikhlia's Sita from Ramayana garnered more love and appreciation at a time when her popular mythological show was re-telecasted on Doordarshan at a time when the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic was in its early stages. On the occasion of Dipika Chikhlia's birthday, an episode from her life that saw her expressing her desire to be awarded a Padma Award by the government of India is recalled below. Read on to know more about it.

When Dipika Chikhlia expressed her desire to be given the Padma Award by the Indian government:

It so happened that sometime during May 2020, Dipika Chikhlia, during a conversation with the officials at SpotBoyE, shared that there must have been a reason why the government of India brought Ramayana back to the small screen after retiring the same for decades now. Additionally, during the very same conversation, she was quoted saying that if the honourable PM Narendra Modi thinks that Ramayana has added to India's culture and literature in some way, they must consider honouring the team that brought the show to life with awards. She further went on to reveal that the team neither received any awards nor got to keep any of the royalties that the show possibly generated.

Dipika Chikhlia on the respect that the actors of the show received off-screen:

Dipika Chikhlia revealed that the actors received very little by way of monetary compensation for their work on the show. While giving out the reasoning behind the same, Chikhlia said that viewers started thinking of artists as God, so, due to the same, they rarely worked for money, while keeping the best interests of the show's audience in mind. While talking about her own compensation from the makers of the show, Chikhlia revealed that it was so low that she's ashamed to talk about it to this day. Adding to the same, the actor, 55, revealed that her husband has no clue regarding the exact amount that she received for portraying Sita either.

Dipika Chikhlia's awards:

For her portrayal of Sita, Dikipa Chikhlia has indeed received a handful of awards. All of them, as is evidenced by one of her pictures on Instagram, are kept at her mother's residence. Very recently, she took to Instagram to share the image which sees all of Dipika Chikhlia's awards.