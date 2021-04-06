Dipika Chikhlia's Father-in-law Passes Away, Actor Pens An Emotional Post Remembering Him

Actor Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala of Ramayan fame, is currently mourning the loss of a close family member. The actor took to her Instagram space to announce that her father-in-law Shri Bhikhubhai Dahyabhai Topiwala died on April 5, Monday and penned an emotional post remembering him.

Dipika Chikhlia’s father-in-law passes away

She shared a picture of her father-in-law and a note that read, "For the world, he was a visionary, a man whose thoughts were light years ahead of his time. To his near and dear one, he was a pillar of strength, a comforting presence, who taught us how to face the challenges of life with courage and dignity. Someone who inspired us and encouraged us to chase our dream and live life to the fullest. Always loved, forever missed, Never forgotten. Maniben Topiwala."

Along with the picture, Dipika remembered her father-in-law and penned an emotional note for him in the caption that read, "Rest In Peace, He was my father in law, but always made me feel like I was his daughter...always advised and thought out of the box, papa you will always be missed ..in our hearts and prayers forever."

Netizens react to Dipika Chikhlia's Instagram post

Fans of the actor were quick to offer their condolences to the family for their loss and asked Dipika to stay strong during such sad times. Talking about Dipika Chikhlia’s father-in-law, user wrote, "He was an awesome man and his blessings will always be on you and your family." Television actor Sheeba Sabir also offered her condolence to the actor by dropping the prayer emoji.

Dipika Chikhlia's tv shows and movies

Dipika came into the limelight again after her show Ramayan's rerun captivated the audience. Dipika Chikhlia in Ramayan essayed the role of Devi Sita and is also know as television's original Sita. Directed by Ramanand Sagar, Ramayan first aired in 1987 on Doordarshan and was very popular in its time. Other than Ramayan, Dipika has featured in several TV shows and movies. Some of Dipika Chikhlia's tv shows include Vikram Betaal, Luv Kush, The Sword of Tipu Sultan among others.

Some of her notable works in Bollywood are Ghar Ka Chiraag, Rupaye Dus Karod and Khudai. She was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala in which she played the small role of Yami Gautam's mother Susheela Sharma. She will be next seen in the biopic of Indian freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu with Dipika playing the titular role.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Dipika Chikhlia Instagram)

