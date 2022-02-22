Dipika Kakar & Shoaib Ibrahim's Latest Song Launch Video Sparks Pregnancy Rumours

One of the most adored couples of the television industry, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim often leave fans gushing with their adorable social media posts and various intimate outings among other things. The two first met on the sets of the TV serial Sasural Simar Ka, post which their friendship bloomed into a beautiful relationship.

The couple then tied the knot in 2018, after years of dating. Since then, rumours about Dipika's pregnancy have often made the rounds, however, the couple has always quashed the gossip mills. Once again, speculations about Dipika's pregnancy buzzed on social media after the duo appeared at the song launch conference of their track Rab Ne Milayi Dhadkan. As videos from the event were released on social media, netizens speculated about her pregnancy.

Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim's song launch video gives rise to pregnancy rumours

Taking to their Instagram handle on Tuesday, February 22, Voompla shared a brief video where the duo could be seen posing for the paparazzi at the song launch conference. While Ibrahim looked dapper in a white shirt and sneakers paired with denims, Dipika was seen clad in a beautiful pink Anarkali suit. While many netizens congratulated the couple for their new project, some people also pointed out that Kakar looked pregnant in the latest outing. Take a look at the video.

This isn't the first time people have speculated about Dipika's pregnancy. Last year, during a media interaction at the launch of a sweet shop at a hotel in Mumbai, Dipika was asked if she and Shoaib were expecting a baby. She responded by stating," Really? Meri life ke baare mein aap mujhe khush khabri de rahe ho (You are giving me good news about my life), wow!”.

Shoaib also reacted to their pregnancy rumours on his YouTube vlog. He quipped how people are flooding the couple with messages about them becoming parents and added that several news portals are claiming that "ye (Dipika) mummy banne wali hain, main papa banne wala hoon."

Image: Instagram/@SHOAIB2087/@DEVUSICAL