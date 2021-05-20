Dipika Kakar Arrives In Agra For 'Sasural Simar Ka 2' Shoot; Shares Skincare Routine

Dipika Kakar is known for her role as Simar in the TV serial Sasural Simar Ka. She will reprise her role in the show's sequel as well. Apart from being an actor, Dipika also devotes her time to making vlogs on YouTube. She posts the vlogs regularly and speaks about her work, her personal life and also shares some tips. In her latest vlog on her YouTube channel Dipika Ki Duniya, the actor shared the news of her return to the sets of Sasural Simar Ka 2 in Agra and also shared a few tips on how she does her eyebrows.

From Mumbai to Agra via 'Dipika Ki Duniya'

Dipika Kakar's latest vlog chronicles the actor's return to Agra for the filming of Sasural Simar Ka 2. She begins the video by giving a summary of her travel plan, and what all she prepared before separating. She will be away from home for at least 15 days, so she mentioned that she has cleaned the kitchen and set all things in place. She also mentioned that she didn't sleep the whole night due to her travel preparations.

She filmed short videos of her journey towards the airport and that of boarding the aircraft. Dipika also mentioned specially that she missed a particular flight service and she hopes that they come back soon. Dipika soon reached Delhi and departed for Agra by road. She introduced one of her favourite dhabas as well and shared a funny story of her meal for the day.

How to care for your skin as seen on Dipika Ki Duniya?

Dipika later went on to show her hotel room in Agra. The next day, she filmed herself engaging in a skin prep routine. She began her skin prep by icing her face first. She mentioned that icing the face helps to reduce the puffing and bloating on the face and it also helps to retain the makeup. Then, she went on to show how she does her eyebrows herself. She showed how to pluck out the extra hair growth and how to shape the eyebrows as well. Next, Dipika showed a hamper filled with skincare products from her doctor. Dipika mentioned what she spoke to her doctor and then went on to show the products in the hamper.

Dipika concluded her vlog by showing her outfit for the day. The outfit was a shimmery Ghaghra choli with matching silver earrings and a neckpiece. She also showed her perfume collection. She ended the video by saying that she was scheduled to film an important scene for the serial.



(Image: Dipika Kakar's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.