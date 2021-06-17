Dipika Kakar Celebrates Hubby Shoaib's Latest Milestone, Calls His Work 'commendable'

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim, who has a YouTube channel named Shoaib Ibrahim Official, recently earned YouTube's Gold Button aka Gold Creator Award after surpassing 1,000,000 subscribers. Celebrating his milestone, Shoaib's wife Dipika Kakar took to her Instagram handle and congratulated the star. She planned a surprise celebration for Shoaib and said, "The Most Awaited celebration!! Finally we unboxed the Gold Play Button from YouTube India for Shoaib‘s channel".

Dipika Kakar's husband Shoaib earns Gold creator award

On June 16, Dipika Kakar took to her Instagram handle and shared pics with Shoaib and the surprise cake she got for him. As seen in Dipika Kakar's Instagram post, the latter is seen with a '1 M' cake and an artwork of his pics. In the second picture, Dipika and Shoaib posed together.

Thanking fans, Dipika Kakar said, "Its the most special one indeed". She further said, "First of all aapsabko bahut bahut thank you hume itna pyaar dene ke liye" (first of all thank you, everyone, for showering so much love). She added, "this is the third Gold Play button in the family within a year".

Furthermost, Dipika Kakar congratulated Shoaib. She said, "Aapne jiss tarah se apni youtube family se connect kiya hai & Jis tarah se sabme pyaara baata hai itne kam samay me its commendable" (the way you connect with your YouTube family and the way you have shared your love with them in such a small amount of time, it's commendable). She also said, "You have been absolutely #nofilter with your youtube family & made them fall in love with you for what you are!!!".

Talking about her husband, Kakar said, "A perfect Husband, a perfect son, a perfect brother a perfect friend & Lovelyyyyyyyyyyyyy Human Being!!!". She further added, "& thats exactly what reflects in your vlog!!". Dipika also urged, "Chalo ab jaldi jaldi 10Million complete karna hai… mujhe diamond button bhi chahiye" (now quickly complete 10 million, I want the diamond button).

Dipika Kakar was earlier married to Raunak Samson but they got separated in 2015. Later on, in 2018, she got married to Shoaib Ibrahim, her co-star from Sasural Simar Ka, on 22 February 2018 in Bhopal. She was last seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2 in a guest appearance.

IMAGE: DIPIKA KAKAR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.