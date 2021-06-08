Dipika Kakar Clocks 2MN Subscribers On YouTube, Her Family Celebrates With Balloons & More

Dipika Kakar’s husband Shoaib Ibrahim planned a sweet surprise for her on Monday night as she surpassed 2M subscribers on YouTube. She shared a photo of the decor and gave a sneak peek into how her house was loaded with foil balloons, stars, and sweet dishes. Dipika revealed that the entire thing was done by Saba Ibrahim, Riza, Rehan, and her husband.

She continued that they made sure they opted for her “favourite balloons” and also brought her channel name “Dipika Ki Duniya” board in neon lights. She remarked that Saba made the yummiest gulab jamuns for her and also prepared dahi vadas which were equally scrumptious. The actor felt blessed with so much love and she went on to thank her family which leaves no stone unturned in making her feel special.

In her note, she penned, "All this done by Saba, Riza and Rehan for my 2M subscribers on youtube! I am blessed. It's a feeling I can't express in words! As from the day I have reached home I have been flooded with pampering and Surprises! Just Thank you Ammi, Papa, Riza, Rehan Saba, Shoaib, for making me feel special" (sic). Deepak Ramola, Shivani Patel Nihalani, Megha Dhade, among others congratulated her for the same.

After this, Dipika and Shoaib teamed up for an adorable reel as they expressed their love for each other. In the video, the duo cuddled to the beats of Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik's song, Saaton Janam Main Tere. The latter hugged her, held her hand and cherished some warm moments with her. Replying to this video, a fan wrote, "So beautiful. World's best and perfect couple."

On the work front, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim featured together in their music album titled Yaar Dua. In the short video, they twinned in white outfits and the song chronicled an emotional tale between the two lovebirds. Sung by Mamta Sharma, the music and lyrics were given by Bad-Ash. Meanwhile, Dipika also returned to the sets of Sasural Simar Ka 2 in 2021.

