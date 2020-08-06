Dipika Kakar Goes Live On Her 34th Birthday To Thank Fans, Shows Shoaib’s Special Cake

Dipika Kakkar had the biggest treat for her die-hard fans as she went live on her 34th birthday after she rung in the celebrations. She went on to thank all the fans for their wishes on this special day. She also gushed about her husband Shoaib Ibrahim's baking skills and gave a glimpse of her birthday cake which was baked by him.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Actor Priya Celebrates Son's First Rakhi With Nidhi; See

Shoaib Ibrahim bakes a cake for wife Dipika Kakar

Dipika's birthday had Shoaib and his entire family surprise her with a cake which was baked by the latter along with some lovely decorations at their home. The Sasural Simar Ka actor made sure to include her fans on this special day and interacted with them through a live chat session. She thanked them for all the warm wishes and appreciation that they constantly bestow on her and her family.

She also was all thanks for her fans who also started a birthday trend for her on Twitter wherein they had shared some rare as well as unseen pictures of the actor. She made sure to thank them for all their efforts. Dipika also revealed that Shoaib will also be preparing her favorite Italian dish on this special day which includes pasta, bread, garlic, and chicken.

Also Read: Dipika Kakar Reveals What She Missed The Most During The Lockdown, Shares Pic

The proud wife, Dipika also could not stop gushing about her husband's baking skills. She showed a glimpse of her birthday cake which looked sumptuous and revealed to her fans that Shoaib is tired after baking her cake since evening. The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor praised Shoaib even more as this was his first time in baking a cake. She also revealed to a fan during a session that since now, the couple has dabbled into baking, they do not order cakes from outside.

But she also revealed that the family had ordered some snacks for today from outside after a gap of four long months. The actor also said that she has made Shoaib promise her that he will be baking a cake for her on each of her birthday wherein she jokingly added that now her husband is trapped.

Also Read: Dipika Kakar Welcomes Dilip Joshi On Instagram, Reveals She Is A 'huge Fan'; See Picture

Dipika Kakar announced Shoaib's YouTube channel

The Bigg Boss 12 winner also had a special announcement as she said that Shoaib has also opened his own YouTube channel on the occasion of her birthday. For the unversed, the couple had been indulging in some polls on their Instagram stories wherein they had been asking their fans if the Ishq Main Marjaavaan actor should start his own YouTube channel. Dipika and her sister-in-law Saba already have their own channels.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.