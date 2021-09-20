Dipika Kakar Reacts To Pregnancy News: 'You Are Giving Me Good News About My Life'

Sasural Simar Ka fame actor Dipika Kakar recently reacted to pregnancy rumours at an event. The actor was asked about expecting her first child with husband-television actor Shoaib Ibrahim. The couple had tied the knot in 2018 after being in a relationship for several years. While responding to the rumours, the actor laughed it out and looked completely bewildered after hearing it.

During a recent media interaction at the launch of a sweet shop at a hotel in Mumbai., Dipika was asked if she and Shoaib were expecting a baby. In response to the question, Dipika replied sarcastically and said, “Really? Meri life ke baare mein aap mujhe khush khabri de rahe ho (You are giving me good news about my life), wow!”.

Dipika Kakar addresses pregnancy rumours

This is not the first time when the actor has refuted her pregnancy reports. Back in 2019, Dipika had told Spotboye that it was funny for her to see how she wished Mother's Day to many ladies and she was surprised to see that at least 90% of them had replied, ‘Waiting for you to join’. On getting those replies, Dipika said that she was just married and there is a lot of time for the couple to plan their family.

Last month Dipika and Shoaib had lashed out at the trolls and criticism in a video that they received online after Dipika had taken a sabbatical from acting. She was even trolled for being kept as a ‘maid’ in the house rather than stepping out for work. In retaliation to the hateful comments and troll, Dipika had said, “I think they are frustrated in their own lives and can thus never find satisfaction and happiness. I have worked tirelessly for years and now it’s my choice to do fewer projects. People, who have an issue with me cooking and cleaning my house, I want to ask them if they use the same term for their mothers?”. The couple has starred together as reel husband and wife in the popular show Sasural Simar Ka. She was briefly seen in the second season, Sasural Simar Ka 2, earlier this year but left in two months.

IMAGE: Instagram/@Shoaib: