Dipika Kakar Receives Warm Welcome From Shoaib As She Returns Home After 21 Days

Dipika Kakar's husband Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed her home on June 6 as she came back from Sasural Simar Ka 2 shoot. The actor came back to Mumbai from Agra and her husband gave her a big surprise by decorating the house for her and making some good food. Shoaib Ibrahim vlogged his whole experience in a YouTube video while Dipika Kakar shared a video on her Instagram.

Dipika Kakar's husband Shoaib surprises her

In the video, Shoaib told his fans that Dipika is coming home after 21 days and he wants to do something special for her so he would cook for her. Shoaib was spotted making mango juice and pooris for Dipika Kakar. He also decorated the house with roses and wrote 'I missed you' with flower petals. Shoaib then welcomed Dipika by throwing rose petals at her and also gave her a bouquet. Dipika gave a warm hug to her husband and asked him what did he cook as she looked at his messy t-shirt.

Shoaib Ibrahim then brought mango juice for Dipika and she was stunned. The duo then enjoyed the feast and Dipika shared the same video on her social media account.

Dipika Kakar vlogs her journey as she goes back to Agra for shoot

Dipika Kakar is gaining major popularity for her current show, Sasural Simar Ka. In the recent past, when she went from Mumbai to Agra, she vlogged her journey. Dipika commences the vlog by talking about her travel plan, and what she prepared before leaving her husband alone at home. She was away from home for 20 days, so she mentioned that she has cleaned the kitchen and set all things in place. She also mentioned that she didn't sleep the whole night due to her travel preparations.

Dipika took shots of her journey towards the airport and later while boarding the aircraft. Dipika also mentioned how she misses a particular flight service and she hopes that they come back soon. Dipika soon reached Delhi and vlogged as she departed for Agra by road. She introduced one of her favourite dhabas as well and shared a funny story of her meal for the day. She also gave some skincare tips in her vlog.

