Dipika Kakar Shares Mushy Pic With Husband Shoaib Ibrahim; Says 'life Is All About Love'

Television actor Dipika Kakar Ibrahim recently took to her Instagram handle to share a mushy picture with her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim. The picture features Dipika Kakar smiling at the camera, while Shoaib looks at her with love. Take a look at the picture shared:

With the picture shared, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim penned a heartfelt caption in Hindi, which can be roughly translated to: “Your eyes see me, what does it cost me?". Soon after the picture was uploaded, fans showered love on the couple and lauded their off-screen chemistry. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Recently, Dipika Kakar rang in 'cake-o-clock', as the celebrated her 34th birthday at home with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim. She took to her Instagram handle to share two pictures from the celebration. The first picture features Dipika Kakar posing beside a chocolate cake, while the second picture features Shoaib feeding her a sliver. With the picture shared, Dipika wrote:

Yesss this has to be my first post!!! From always pampering me to making me feel extra special you have done it all!!! however, I could never imagine you step into the kitchen! and now you’ve done this ðŸ˜ðŸ˜… Thank you @shoaib2087 for making this beautiful cake for me all by urself.... its the best cake for me of all my birthdays so far... and this has made this birthday super special for me.

Dipika on the professional front:

Reportedly, Dipika Kakar kickstarted her career as an Air Hostess in Mumbai for three years and later made her television debut in 2010 with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, where she played the much-loved character, Lakshmi. From 2011 to 2017, Dipika portrayed the hit role of Simar Bhardwaj in Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka and in the meantime, she also participated in the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8. Dipika is currently seen as Sonakshi Rastogi in Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum opposite Karan Grover. The actor also won the 12th season of Bigg Boss.

