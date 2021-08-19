Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim Address Trolls In YouTube Session, Vent 'have Some Shame'

Actor Dipika Kakar and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, conducted a live session on YouTube and addressed the negative comments they received after putting Shoaib's unwell father in their bedroom and shifting to the guest room themselves. Apart from this, the Sasural Simar Ka star also slammed those who raised questions on her privacy and spoke against her husband's family for not treating her well.

Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar address negative comments

After almost three weeks at the hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim's father was discharged, following a brain stroke. In the video, Dipika said, "Sharam karo tum log (Have some shame)." Shoaib, who was calmer, revealed that he has been receiving messages on being unfair to Dipika: "Uski privacy le li (You have taken away her privacy)." "These are the kinds of messages you have been dropping to him. You should be ashamed of yourself,” Dipika said. She also stated that the comfort of her family members is most important to her.

Dipika vented her anger on the people who trolled her and flooded their comment section with negative comments on social media. “I pity you guys. My in-laws have treated me like a daughter and I love and care for them as my own. If for them, we have to even sleep in the car or on streets, we are ready to do that. You guys say you are concerned for me? Get lost. I don’t need such concern.” Commenting on trolls and comments that spoke of modernisation, Shoaib said, “If modernisation means that you do not love your family or take care of them, then we are happy being an old school.”

The couple also discussed how Dipika is being called out for not taking up more acting opportunities and choosing to stay at home. “Aaplog kehte ho ke actor ko naukrani bana diya hai (You guys say they have turned an actor into a servant),” Shoaib said. Dipika added that she can do all the work single-handedly.

Towards the end of the video, the couple made it clear that they would not hear a single word against their parents who taught them the real essence of caring for the family. At last, they mentioned that they are really happy in their small space and would not want unnecessary interventions in their lives.

IMAGE: SHOAIB2087/Instagram