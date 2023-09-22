Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Reveal Son Ruhaan's Face For First Time

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, who welcomed their son Ruhaan in June, have revealed the face of their baby. The new parents have been keeping their fans updated since their toddler was born. Now, as Ruhaan turned 3-month-old on September 21, the couple decided to introduce their baby to the world.

3 things you need to know

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in February 2018.

The couple welcomed their son after 5 years of their marriage.

Shoaib, who was on complete bed rest, recently recovered from severe back pain.

World, meet Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipik Kakar's baby boy

On Thursday, Shoaib took to his Instagram handle to share an adorable picture of the family of three. In the image, Ruhaan, dressed in black, looks at the camera while Shoaib and Dipika give a peck on his head. Sharing the photo, Shoaib wrote a heartfelt note, "Introducing our “RUHAAN” to you all. Duaaon me shaamil rakhiyega."

(New parents Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar and son Ruhaan sport matching black outfits | Image: @shoaib2087/Instagram)

Soon after he shared the post, their industry friends flooded the comment section. Their Sasural Simar Ka co-star Avika Gor complimented the baby's eyes and wrote, "Aankhein," followed by heart-eye emoticons. Comedian Bharti Singh commented, "Ruhaan," followed by a heart emoticon. Other celebs simply dropped heart emoticons. Gauahar Khan dropped a comment and wrote, "May Allah bless Ruhaan. Keep him protected and loved."

Shoaib Ibrahim on his health struggles

Ajooni actor had been dealing with a serious back pain problem for several days and was advised a complete bed rest for four days. A few days ago, he shared a health update informing his fans that he is better and thanked them for their wishes.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of himself from the makeup room and captioned it as "When you’ve been on a bed rest for last 4 days you are like “Sab Kuch Alag hai, Sab Kuch Naya Hai” and now that you are feeling better you feel like todd laun. P.S. - Thank you for all your wishes and concern feeling much better," followed by a heart emoticon.