Dipika Kakar's TV Shows Like 'Sasural Simar Ka' & 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'; Check Out

Dipika Kakar gets major attention on social media with her pictures and videos with her husband Shoaib. The actor entered the industry in 2010 with the show Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi. She gained major recognition with the show Sasural Simar Ka. She has also been a part of several reality shows like Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. Here's a list of Dipika Kakar's television shows.

A look at Dipika Kakar's shows

Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi

Dipika Kakar made her acting debut with the show Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi. The show aired on Imagine TV and it is produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms. Directed by Anshuman Kishore Singh, the show was appreciated for its realistic representation. Dipika Kakar played the role of little Devi Lakshmi in the show.

Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo

Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo is a ZEE TV show that aired on March 16, 2009. It starred Ratan Rajput, Abhishek Rawat, Sudesh Berry, Mukul Harish, Richa Mukherjee, Dipika Kakar, Aditya Lakhia, Roopa Ganguly, and Sukirti Kandpal. The show was produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary of Swastik Pictures. Dipika Kakar entered the show after Richa Mukherjee who was playing the role of Rekha left the show.

Sasural Simar Ka

Sasural Simar Ka gave major recognition to Dipika Kakar. The actor portrayed the lead role of Simar on the show. It aired on Colors TV on 25 April 2011. The show also featured Avika Gor, Shoaib Ibrahim, Manish Raisinghan, Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vaishali Takkar, Siddharth Shivpuri, Varun Sharma, Nikki Sharma, Monica Sharma, Krissann Barretto, Rohan Mehra, and Mazher Sayed. It ran on television for five years and Dipika was loved for her portrayal in the show.

Also Read| Dipika Kakar shares video of husband Shoaib Ibrahim acing tongue twister; watch

Qayamat Ki Raat

Qayamat Ki Raat is a supernatural television drama that aired on Star Plus. The series was co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The show stars Karishma Tanna, Vivek Dahiya, Nirbhay Wadhwa, Saurish Singh Athwal, and Madhurima Tuli. Dipika Kakar made a cameo appearance in the show in the role of Suhasini Thakur.

Also Read| Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are love-locked in 'Yaar Dua' music video poster!

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Dipika Kakar played a lead role in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. She was seen in the role of Sonakshi Rastogi alongside Karan Grover who played the role of Rohit Sippy. It is produced by Sandiip Sikcand under SOL Productions. Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum revolves around Dr. Rohit Sippy and Sonakshi Rastogi. They are two completely different individuals belonging to completely different worlds unaware of the fact that their worlds, though poles apart, are meant to collide.

Also Read| Shoaib Ibrahim And Dipika Kakar celebrate song launch with sister Saba Ibrahim

Also Read| What Dipika Kakar was up to this week; from releasing 'Yaar Dua' to flaunting skin glow

Image source: Dipika Kakar Insta

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.