Director Thamira's Movies You Must Watch Right Away

Tamil director Thamira passed away on Tuesday, April 27, at the age of 53 due to COVID-19 complications. Thamira was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on April 7, 2021, after suffering from severe pneumonia and he had a cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning. As the Tamil film industry is mourning the demise of the remarkable filmmaker, here are some of the director's best movies.

Director Thamira's best movies

Rettai Suzhi

Thamira had written and directed his debut film Rettai Suzhi which released on April 23, 2010. The drama film starred filmmakers K. Balachander and Bharathiraja along with Anjali in the lead roles and starred newcomers Aari Manobala, Ilavarasu, Karunas, and Jayachitra in supporting roles. Thamira's Rettai Suzhi is set in a village in Thirunelveli and follows a 40-year-old feud between congressman Ramasamy and Communist Singaravelan. Their feud turns their respective grandchildren against each other as well and they form their own gangs to express their enmity. However, things change when Singaravelan's granddaughter Susheela, a school teacher, and Bharathiraja's grandson Murthy fall in love despite the animosity between their family members and plan to get married.

Aan Devathai

Thamira also wrote and directed the Tamil family drama Aan Devathai which released on October 12, 2018. The film featured Samuthirakani, Ramya Pandian, Kavin, and Monica in the lead roles whereas Radha Ravi, Ilavarasu, Kaali Venkat, Abhishek Vinod, Hareesh Peradi, and Suja Varunee appeared in supporting roles. Thamira's Aan Devathai follows the story of happily married couple Elango and Jessie, who are blessed by twins. Things get complicated when Elango decides to stay at home and quit his job but Jessie disagrees with him since she liked to live a lavish lifestyle. Difficulties arise after they decide to live separate lives after their ugly fight.

Director Thamira's other notable works

Thamira had recently helmed a web series called My Perfect Husband which stars veteran actors Sathyaraj and Seetha in the lead roles. The series was set to release on Disney+ Hotstar in November 2020 but got delayed due to unknown reasons. Before venturing into films of his own, Thamira had also assisted legendary filmmakers like K Balachander and Bharathiraja. Upon hearing the news of his death, Bharathiraja was among the first to mourn his death on social media. He wrote in Tamil that he was shocked to know about Thamira's death and expressed his condolences to the family. He also recalled how Thamira had brought him and K Balachander together on the screen.

