Disha Parmar And Nakuul Mehta's First Look From 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' Out Now

Television's popular drama show Bade Achche Lagte Hain is back again with another season. After rumours about the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 started swirling around, the netizens finally found that their beloved couple from an eight-year-old show would be reuniting. Confirming the speculations, a new picture from the sets of the forthcoming drama is fueling fans' anticipation.

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

The highly anticipated show will bring back the popular couple from the 2012 show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, Disha Parmar, and Nakuul Mehta. In the pictures going viral online, Parmar and Mehta can be seen dressed as their characters in what appears to be a scene from the show. Fans expressed their excitement after seeing the first look of the actors from the upcoming show.

Earlier, the duo hinted at their characters from the show by uploading pictures from the set and makeup room. Parmar took to her Instagram to share a snap from the makeup room. On the other hand, Mehta shared a selfie from the set and also sported a mask. Several fans believed that they were teasing about their upcoming show.

Divyanka Tripathi on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Several reports suggested Yeh Hai Mohabattein actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya being roped in to play the lead role in the show. Confirming the same, Divyanka recently went live with her husband Vivek Dahiya on Instagram and talked about the show. She confirmed doing the screen test for the role of Priya, however, turned down the project. She believed that she could not relate to the character and did not feel like portraying it.

More on Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta

The duo was last seen in Star Plus' popular drama titled Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara in 2012. Playing the role of Pankhuri Aditya Kumar and Aditya Harish Kumar, respectively, their pairing was an instant hit on television. Bringing back the same magic, Parmar will be seen portraying the role of Priya Kapoor, on the other hand, Mehta will play the role of Ram Kapoor.

IMAGE- YOGIT ADISHA'S TWITTER

