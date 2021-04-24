Disha Parmar And Rahul Vaidya Channel Their Inner 'Micky And Minnie', Seal It With A Kiss

Lovers Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, who are currently basking in the success of their newly-released song Madhanya, recently turned 'Mickey and Minnie' to give fans major couple goals on social media. On Friday, Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of aww-dorable pictures with her beau and left ardent fans swooning over their "cuteness". On the other hand, the songster shared a mushy video with his ladylove on his IG handle to thank fans for extending "so much love" to his romantic melody.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are adorbs as 'Mickey and Minnie' for fans

Ever since Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya confirmed their relationship and made it Instagram-official, the love birds leave no opportunities to leave netizens gushing over their chemistry by sharing cutesy pictures and videos with each other on Instagram. Yesterday, i.e. April 23, 2021, the Woh Apna Sa actor took to Instagram to share two loved-up photos with her boyfriend as they channeled their inner Mickey and Minnie. In the photographs shared by her, while Disha looked gorgeous in a mini-red dress with white polka dot details and black flip-flops, Rahul sported a printed tee over blue shorts with matching sneakers.

In the first photo, Disha could be seen giving his boyfriend a peck on his cheek while he flashed his beaming smile at the camera. Soon after her post surfaced on social media, it was quick to win netizens' hearts and ardent fans flocked to the comment section of the post to shower the couple with heaps of praise. While a majority of users couldn't stop gushing over their cuteness, one user also went on to call them "best couple".

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Rahul Vaidya shared a romantic video with Disha Parmar on his Instagram handle in their same "Mickey and Minnie" avatar to thank fans for loving and showing support to his song Madhanya. He wrote: Real ke Saath Reel @dishaparmar #Madhanya getting soooo much love! Thank you guys". Take a look:

