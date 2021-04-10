Disha Parmar And Rahul Vaidya's Combined Net Worth Will Shock You, Know It Here

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been making headlines and giving couple goals to their fans and followers ever since they appeared together on a popular reality show. Rumours of their wedding were doing rounds on social media after Rahul Vaidya shared a picture of his girlfriend in bridal wear. Here is everything you need to know about the couple's net worth and more.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar net worth

As per a report by topplanetinfo.com, Rahul Vaidya's net worth is estimated to be Rs 2.99 crore ($0.4 million). Rahul Vaidya's income is inclusive of his various music albums and events. His Instagram gives a peek into his different live concerts. After his stint in the first season of Indian Idol, Rahul Vaidya released his debut album titled Tera Intezar, which garnered a lot of attention. He then ventured into films wherein she sang a duet track titled Hello Madam, I am your Adam, with Prajakta Shukre, and another one titled God Promise Dil Dola with Shreya Ghoshal. The two songs were for the film, Shaadi No. 1.

According to a report by Stardom1, the 29-year-old actor and social media influencer has a net worth of approximately one million. She is most well-known for her character of Pankhuri in Star Plus' Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She has many accolades to her credit as well including the Indian Telly Award for Fresh New Face, Entertainer of the Year at Big Star Awards, Indian Telly Award for Best Jodi among others.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar wedding pictures go viral

Rahul Vaidya took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of Disha dressed as a bride with him. The two were seen looking into each other's eyes while they were all decked up as the bride and groom. Disha wore a pink bridal lehenga while Rahil wore an off-white sherwani which has a pop of pink to it. In the caption, he teased his fans by writing 'To new beginnings' and the name of their upcoming track as well, which is Madhanya. The post garnered close to 400k likes with fans getting excited to see their favourite couple together on screen.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from different websites. Republicworld does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Image Credits: Rahul Vaidya Official Instagram Account