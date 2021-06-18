Disha Parmar Celebrates 9 Years Of 'PKDHMMPP', Shares Throwback BTS Pictures

Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara is a drama television series that aired on Star Plus from June 2012 to November 2014. The show starred Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead and has completed 9 years of its release on June 18, 2021. On this occasion, Disha Parmar recently took to Instagram and shared a few throwback pictures from the sets of the show. Take a look at Disha Parmar’s Instagram post below.

Disha Parmar celebrates 9 years of Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara

Disha Parmar first shared a still of the whole cast and crew on sets and captioned her post by writing, “Happy 9 years to this beautiful show!!” along with a red heart emoji. She also added the music of the show to the background of her post. Next, she shared a picture of herself dressed in a character as Pankhuri Gupta Kumar. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “That’s pankhuri with real pankhuris!” along with a laughing emoji.

Later, she shared a happy picture along with co-star and actor Mukesh Khanna who played the role of Purushottam Deewan in the show. She also shared a picture of Nakuul and herself posing with Ranbir Kapoor while they were filming for the show. In the caption, she wrote, “That was a good day.” Take a look at the posts below.

Going ahead, she shared a picture of the show’s poster that featured her sitting on a chair in Indian attire. Then, she shared a BTS of herself playing cards while filming the show. She also posted a picture of Nakuul and herself posing in front of the show’s poster. Check out the posts below.

A few minutes later, the actor posted a black and white picture of herself dressed as Pankhuri. Then, she uploaded a picture of the house from the show and wrote, “This Place had a different vibe!” She concluded her post by reposting a video that was shared by one of her fan clubs. The video was a montage of clips of Disha from the show and in the caption, she wrote, “Baby DP/Pankhuri.”

(IMAGE: DISHA PARMAR'S INSTAGRAM)

