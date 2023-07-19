Disha Parmar Flaunts Baby Bump In Monokini On Goa Vacation With Rahul Vaidya

Disha Parmar is currently enjoying her maternity phase. The actress who is in Goa with her singer-husband Rahul Vaidya, has been sharing photos from her vacay. Recently, she shared a glimpse of her pool time.

3 things you need to know

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are in Goa for their babymoon and to celebrate their second wedding anniversary.

They announced their pregnancy in May this year.

Disha is currently in her second trimester.

Disha Parmar enjoys pool time in monokini

Disha Parmar took to social media and shared a photo from her vacation diaries. She was seen posing in a deep red monokini as she enjoyed a dip in the pool. The actress could be seen flaunting her baby bump in the photo. Sharing the image on Instagram, the mom-to-be captioned it, "One splash at a time."

(Disha Parmar poses in red monokini during her babymoon | (Image: Disha Parmar/Instagram)

Earlier, she also shared a few photos from her pool time on her Instagram story. While the couple could be seen enjoying in the pool along with their friends, the other photo featured Disha's selfie.

Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya celebrate anniversary in Goa

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya celebrated their second wedding anniversary during their babymoon in Goa. Several photos and videos from their cosy celebration went viral on social media. In one of the photos, the couple was seen cuddling and hugging each other. In another, they are seen cutting a cake together. The rest of the photos captured their romantic moments.

Sharing the photos on social media, Rahul wrote, "2 years of marriage with you! Thank you for being nothing but just THE BEST .. I don’t think I could be married to anyone else BUT YOU! I LOVE YOU." Meanwhile, the couple tied the knot on July 16, 2021 after dating each other for almost a year. After two years of marriage, they announced their pregnancy in May.