Disha Parmar Flaunts Baby Bump In New Photos, Writes 'growing And Glowing'

Popular television actress Disha Parmar is embracing an exciting new chapter in her life as she prepares to become a mother. Little did Disha Parmar’s digital family know that behind the radiant smiles and stunning snaps lay a hidden secret, a suspenseful twist in the tale of her pregnancy journey.

3 things you need to know

Disha Parmar got married to singer Rahul Vaidya on 16th July 2023

Rahul confessed his love for Disha on a popular reality show

On May 18th 2023, Disha and Rahul announced their pregnancy

Disha Parmar flaunts her baby bump in captivating photos

Recently, Disha Parmar took to her social media account to share a few snaps that showcased her boredom busters. In these captivating photos, the talented actress can be seen striking poses, showcasing her baby bump with pride. Dressed in a black T-shirt, white pants, and white sneakers.

Disha beams with happiness as she poses for the camera. Alongside these stunning snaps, she wrote, "When boredom hits...you (camera emoji) #GrowingAndGlowing." Fans wasted no time in showering her with love and leaving heartfelt comments.

(Disha Parmar shared the beautiful glimpses of flaunting baby bump | Image: Disha Parmar/Instagram)

Disha Parmar’s pregnancy announcement and joyous revelations

For those who may not know, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya pleasantly surprised their fans by announcing their pregnancy on social media on May 19. The couple shared a picture where they were twinning in all-black outfits, holding a black slate that read 'Mummy Daddy.' They also shared a sonogram picture and video, offering a glimpse of their baby. Excitedly, Disha wrote, "Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY!!"

(Disha Parmar announced their pregnancy on May 18th, 2023 \ Image: Disha Parmar/Instagram)

The news of Disha Parmar’s pregnancy has brought immense joy to her fans and well-wishers. They continue to express their excitement and send their best wishes to the soon-to-be parents. Disha’s journey into motherhood is undoubtedly filled with happiness, love, and anticipation, and her fans eagerly await the arrival of the little bundle of joy. As she keeps sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey, Disha Parmar’s digital family is sure to be captivated by her charm and radiance.