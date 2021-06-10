Disha Parmar Flaunts Traditional Look, Fans Say 'Hello Beautiful!'

Television actor Disha Parmar never fails to stun her fans with her pictures and videos wearing ethnic outfits. Recently, the Woh Apna Sa actor took to Instagram to share a series of pictures wearing a traditional suit. Her fans and followers showered immense love on the pictures as well.

Disha Parmar's Instagram post

In the pictures, Disha is wearing a red suit with golden leaves printed on it. The heavily laced dupatta is styled at one side. Disha’s straight hair is left open. She has highlighted her lips in a red hue and accessorised her look with a pair of heavy jhumkas. Disha is also striking various poses by looking away from the camera. In the caption of the post, she wrote, “शर्माने ke tutorial ke liye DM kare…” This translates to ‘If you want a tutorial on how to blush, DM me.’

As soon as Disha Parema’s Instagram post was shared, her fans and followers rushed in to praise her look. One of her fans wrote, ‘Sundar Sundar Ye Hasinaa badi Sundar’ while another wrote, ‘Hey, beautiful!’. See their reactions below.

A look into Disha Parmar’s Instagram

The 28-year-old actor shares several reels on Instagram to entertain her fans. Disha also shared a reel to flaunt her recently donned traditional look. In the video, she sits on the couch in slow motion and spreads the flare of her dupatta. She then rests one leg above the other and smiles into the camera. Singer KK’s song Kaise Mein Kahun Tujhse was heard playing in the background.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya

Singer Rahul Vaidya confessed his love for Disha on a reality show and the two have been sharing adorable pictures with each other on their respective social media ever since. They also melt their fans’ hearts with the mushy comments they drop on each other’s posts. Currently, Rahul is in Cape Town, South Africa, shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The couple has also starred in a couple of music vidoes. In April, they featured in the romantic song titled Madhanya that showcased their reel-life wedding. The song has garnered over 18 million views on YouTube. Rahul Vaidya and Asees Kaur have sung the track. They have also featured in a song titled Yaad Teri that is sung by Rahul as well.

