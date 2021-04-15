Disha Parmar Has Super Relatable Answer To Nakuul Mehta's 'what's Outside Your Window?'

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta are two popular names from the Indian television industry. They have worked together on Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara (2012 -2014) and are good friends in real life. Nakuul recently shared a picture on his Instagram asking a question and Disha’s answer is super relevant.

Disha Parmar's answer to Nakuul Mehta asking 'what's outside your window?'

Nakuul Mehta is quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than two million followers. He shared a picture of himself standing near a window. The actor captioned it, “Whats outside your ð’˜ð’Šð’ð’…ð’ð’˜?’ (sic) and got many answers from his followers. But the comment that is super relatable was of his former co-starx, Disha Parmar.

She wrote “Covid” with a mind-blown emoticon. It was a reference to the ongoing second wave of coronavirus which is growing as the day passes by. Check out Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram post and Disha Parmar’s comment.

Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta played the lead Pankhuri Gupta and Aditya Kumar, respectively, on Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Pankhuri was a small-town simple girl who strongly believes in relationships, while Aditya was a rich city boy who has grown up cynical about relationships. The drama television show also features Mukesh Khanna, Manasi Salvi, Nitesh Pandey, Mehul Buch, Sonali Naik, Ashlesha Sawant, Vijayendra Kumeria, and others.

Disha Parmar’s latest Instagram posts are with her beau Rahul Vaidya. The couple recently celebrated Gudipadwa and Baisakhi at their home. They will also appear in Madhanya song which is scheduled to release on April 18, 2021. Check out some of Disha Parmar’s Instagram posts.

Nakuul Mehta has been spending his time with his wife Jankee Parekh as television shoots are shut down again. He recently shared a picture of himself holding his baby boy, Sufi. Take a look at some of Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram posts.

