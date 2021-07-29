Disha Parmar Hilariously Responds To A Fan During Live Session For Not Applying 'sindoor'

After a grand celebration of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s wedding, the fans had been eagerly waiting for them to interact with them through social media. The couple recently held a live Instagram session on Rahul completing 2 million followers on IG and answered fun and quirky questions asked by their fans. The session turned interesting when the couple began fake fighting on a fan’s question who asked where was Disha’s sindoor. The latter took the question smartly and blamed it on Rahul.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s banter on ‘sindoor’

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar recently took to Instagram and held a fun live session with fans that began with a fun glimpse where Rahul was welcoming his fans online while Disha was seen sitting next to him and massaging his arm. As the session went ahead, they began responding to fans congratulating them for their wedding. One of the fans then drooped a question asking, "Aapne sindoor nahi lagaya” (why didn’t Disha apply sindoor) to which Rahul asked her the same. Disha then balmed him and said that he was supposed to apply it to her forehead but he does not have time. While faking the fight ahead, Rahul Vaidya asked whether he has to apply sindoor on her forehead every day to which she said yes and reminded her of how he once promised this on a reality tv show. However, Rahul didn’t seem to recall that and stated, “Timing alag alag hoti hai, jab ready hoti ho toh khud laga diya karo. Sindoor pati ki nishani hoti hai par Disha... Thank you jisne bhi yaad dilaya, Disha kal se roz sindoor lagana." (You can apply it on her own as the timing do not match, Thank you for reminding, Disha please apply sindoor every day from tomorrow.)

Later, as fans began asking Rahul to apply sindoor to her forehead during the live session, Disha refused to do it and even threatened him to leave the session. One of the fans also pointed out the missing wedding ring on Disha Parmar’s finger to which she responded how she removed it for a while as it was coming in the way of her work. She then confessed to Rahul stating how she forgot to wear it after she was done with her work. She then told the fans that they will make them fight on their 11th day after the wedding and stated, ““Listen aap log humara 11th din pe ladai karwa doge.”

IMAGE: DISHA PARMAR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.