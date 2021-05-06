Disha Parmar Is Not 'leaving' Rahul Vaidya To Go For 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', Shares Post

Rahul Vaidya recently took to his Instagram account to share a reel where his girlfriend Disha Parmar is pulling him with the help of his swinging belt. The couple is seen walking inside the building as the singer is confused and is looking at the camera while pointing to his girlfriend. On the other hand, Disha is pulling him and walking towards the elevator. In the caption, Rahul mentioned that Disha isn't letting him go for his upcoming reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

It reads, "She is saying don't leave me & go for Khatron Ke Khiladi to all the snakes@dishaparmar #kkk11". The video has Chota Bachcha Jaan Ke playing in the background. Fans in the comment section are calling Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend "cute" for the gesture. Check it out.

On April 19, Rahul Vaidya released a song in collaboration with Asees Kaur titled Madhanya. In the music video, Rahul and Disha are seen getting married. It follows the story of how Disha gets emotional as she is all set to walk down the wedding aisle. Disha’s father breaks down as he watches her daughter grow to become a beautiful bride. Soon after the emotional scene, audiences are taken to the wedding mandap, where Rahul is eagerly waiting for Disha’s arrival. The couple then takes their vows around the sacred fire. The video then follows the 'bidaai' scene where Disha is crying uncontrollably, this is when Rahul steps up and supports her. The latter half of the video sees the newlyweds spend a happy and exciting wedding journey together. Watch the Madhanya video below:

A look at Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants

The reality show that is filled with various tasks is set to release its 11th season. Last year, Nia Sharma took home the trophy and this year it will be interesting to see who will finish all the deadly tasks to become the winner. According to SpotboyE, 12 names from the film and TV industry have been finalised for the show. The final contestant list includes Sanaya Irani, Anushka Sen, Abhinav Shukla, Maheck Chahal, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Nikki Tamboli, Sana Sayyad, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya.

