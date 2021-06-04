Disha Parmar Misses Beau Rahul Vaidya As He Shoots For 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'

TV actor Disha Parmar is currently missing beau Rahul Vaidya as the latter jetted off to Cape Town for the shooting of the stunt reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Rahul is one of the contestants of this season and hence had to bid adieu to girlfriend Disha Parmar until the shooting of the show ends. Recently, Disha, took to her Instagram space to share a major missing post on her stories.

Disha Parmar misses Rahul Vaidya

In the picture shared by Disha, she can be seen snuggled cosily beside boyfriend Rahul as the two pout for the selfie. The funny picture was accompanied by an “I miss you so much” pink-hearted gif. Check out the photo shared by Disha Parmar below:

This post comes just days after singer Rahul Vaidya took to his social media space to convey his love for Disha. He posted a slew of romantic pictures of the two clicked beside a picturesque balcony view. In one of the photos, Rahul plants a sweet kiss on Disha’s cheek, in another the celebrity couple can be seen bundled up together in a side hug. Rahul wrote, “Miss U” while sharing the photographs online. Here’s taking a quick look at it:

Last month, Rahul and Disha released the music video of their song Madhanya. The couple who are soon about to get hitched in real life first tied the knot onscreen in their latest music video together. Madhanya is crooned by Vaidya himself in collaboration with Asees Kaur. As soon as the song was released, it has garnered a lot of attention from fans as they gushed to talk about Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s amazing chemistry.

In the music video, Rahul Vaidya’s ladylove Disha can be seen being emotional as she is all set to walk down the wedding aisle. The clip chronicles their innocent love banter featuring Rahul’s melodious voice. The musician confessed his love for the actor on National television when he was a part of another reality TV show. After Madhanya, Rahul collaborated with Rashami Desai to release his rendition of the song Kinna Sona.

(Image: Rahul Vaidya's official Instagram account)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.