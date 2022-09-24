Disha Parmar Plans Special Birthday Surprise For Husband Rahul Vaidya; Latter Reacts

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar took the internet by storm by announcing their wedding last year and as the duo keep their fans entertained by sharing their adorable glimpses on social media, they recently left them amazed by giving them a sneak peek into Rahul Vaidya’s birthday bash.

Rahul Vaidya gets a special birthday surprise from his wife Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya recently took to his official Instagram handle and dropped glimpses of his birthday bash as he recently turned 35. In the post, he can be seen donning an all-black outfit while standing next to the birthday decorations planned by her wife Disha Parmar. He further added pictures of him and Disha posing together for the camera with blissful smiles on their faces. In the caption, he exclaimed and wished himself a happy birthday and even thanked everyone for the immense love, wishes and efforts to make the day special for him. The caption read, “Happy Birthday to me Thank you everyone for the immense love & wishes & the efforts to make the day special for me Feel so blessed” (sic)

In another post, he posted a video clip depicting how he was working till 12 in the night on the eve of his birthday and revealed how his co-workers surprised him with cakes to celebrate his birthday. The video even gave a glimpse of Disha Parmar visiting his set to wish him. In the caption, he mentioned how he received an amazing surprise from his wife as soon as he reached home and thanked her for making it special for him. He wrote, “Was on stage working at 12 last night while bringing in birthday .. but then came home to be suprised at the beautiful decor planned by my wife @dishaparmar and some friends came along. Thanks baby for making it so special Love you And thanks to all my fans and well wishers for the beautiful thoughtful gifts and wishes” (sic)

The duo recently completed a year of togetherness and celebrated their first wedding anniversary. While expressing their gratefulness and love for each other, they posted a note on their respective social media handles while unveiling pictures from their trip to London.

Image: Instagram/@rahulvaidyarkv