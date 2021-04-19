Disha Parmar Reacts To Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Query About Her Wedding With Rahul Vaidya

Disha Parmar, on April 17, 2021, took to her official Twitter handle and reacted to Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s tweet about her wedding. She asked her to ‘make do with these wedding bells for now’. On the same day earlier, Devoleena popped a question about Disha and Rahul Vaidya’s wedding.

Rahul Vaidya's girlfriend Disha's reply to Devoleena Bhattacharjee cannot be missed

When Devoleena tweeted, “We are waiting for the Wedding bells Heroine” with a string of emotions, Disha was quick to reply to her. She wrote, “Haha!! Filhal yeh wale wedding bells se kaam chala lo (For now, make do with these wedding bells)” with a pair of red hearts, heart-eyed face and hugging face emoticons.

As soon as Disha retweeted and responded to Devoleena, many of her fans rushed to reply to her and express their excitement in the comments section. A fan dropped a GIF of a child excited and simply wrote ‘excitement level’ for MADHANYA. Another one wrote that ’70 per cent people are waiting for their wedding and one of them is her’. A netizen commented that ‘this wedding song will break whole records’ and she is ‘very excited’ with a string of emojis. Another one wrote that he ‘can’t wait to rock the dance floor on Madhanya in his Di’s wedding’. He added that his ‘excitement is on another level’.

The real-life couple is seen in the latest music video, Madhanya. The song released on April 18, 2021. On April 17, 2021, the couple dropped a new poster of the song on their official Instagram handles. Sung by Rahul Vaidya and Asees Kaur, the music has been composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. In the song, the duo can be seen as bride and groom. Sharing the poster, Rahul penned, “Presenting to you the poster of our song “Madhanya” that you guys have been waiting for !! From our hearts to yours ... “ the wedding love song” arrives on 18th April.. can’t wait for you’ll to see and hear it @dishaparmar #madhanya”. Disha, too, dropped the poster on her Insta handle with the same caption. Many of their fans and followers dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emojis.

