Disha Parmar Shares Stunning BTS Photos From The Sets Of 'Madhanya' With Rahul Vaidya

Indian television actress, Disha Parmar, recently uploaded several BTS photos on her Instagram handle from the sets of her latest music video of the song, Madhanya. The actress' recent photos also featured her boyfriend and singer, Rahul Vaidya, who also appeared with her in the video. The two can be seen wearing attires from the music video.

Disha Parmar can be seen wearing a pink bridal lehenga while Rahul Vaidya can be seen donning a cream and beige sherwani. The Madhanya song, which released on April 18, has already received over 15 million views on YouTube. The stills from the music video before its release also had a number of fans speculating about Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding as the two were dressed in wedding attire.

Disha and Rahul's photos from the sets of Madhanya have once again gotten fans obsessing over the couple. Disha shared the photos with the caption, "Some of my favourite Behind the Scene pictures from #Madhanya shoot". Take a look at Disha Parmar's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Disha and Rahul's photos

Disha Parmar's photos with Rahul Vaidya often prompt a number of responses from their fans ever since the couple made their relationship public on a popular reality TV show. Many fans left comments on Disha's recent photos praising the actress' look. Many fans also left comments talking about how beautiful her lehenga in the video was.

Fans also left comments talking about Disha and Rahul as a couple, expressing how much they loved them being together. Many fans also expressed how they felt that the two were simply made for each other. Other fans left comments like "cute" and "adorable" for the duo, while some simply left heart, kiss and fire emojis expressing their love. Take a look at some of the reactions to Disha's BTS photos from the Madhanya song, below.

More about Madhanya

Madhanya is a wedding love song that shows the couple getting married to each other. Sung by Rahul Vaidya and Asees Kaur, the music of Madhanya has been composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. In the video, Disha and Rahul who play a married couple, only have eyes for one another. The two even sneak out to spend time together. In essence, the video tries to show the love between a couple and the excitement they feel on the day of their wedding.

Image: Disha Parmar's Instagram

