Disha Parmar's Latest Post Makes Star-struck Aly Goni Say 'apni Bhabhi Ek Number'

Television actor Disha Parmar, who is best known for her role as Pankhuri in Star Plus' show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, recently took to her social media page to post a beautiful picture from her latest photoshoot. The actor who is currently in the limelight for her relationship with singer Rahul Vaidya who recently shot to fame post his stint as a contestant in a popular show has been garnering a lot of love and attention from her fans.

Disha Parmar looks pretty in pink

In the photo, Disha looks absolutely stunning dressed in a salmon pink sleeveless maxi dress. The actor is standing on a ladder while posing for the pic with brick walls and a dash of greenery in the background. Disha has chosen to keep her makeup minimal for the photoshoot and went for the no-makeup- makeup look with black eyeliner and pink lipstick with just a hint of blush. In the post, we can also see the actor has applied Mehendi on her right hand.

Aly Goni reacts to Disha Parmar's photo

Television actor Aly Goni who became good friends with Rahul Vaidya in the reality show and still shares a great equation with him couldn't resist reacting to Disha's photo and wrote, "Apni bhabhi ek number" in the comment section. Fans of Disha also chimed in to praise the actor and tell her how beautiful she looks in the picture. One user wrote, "Oh my my" while another commented, "Looking gorgeous." Many users also dropped in a ton of heart and fire emojis on Disha Parma's photo.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya relationship

Rahul Vaidya proposed to his lady love Disha when the latter came to visit him as a guest on the reality show. He popped the question on national television with "Will you marry me Disha?" written on his T-shirt. The actor said yes to Rahul after he came back home from the show. Post that the couple has been spotted hanging out and spending time together on social media. Recently photos of Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya had surfaced on the internet in which the couples were spotted going out for dinner together and having a great time.

A Glimpse into Disha Parmar's Instagram

Prior to this, the actor had also posted other pictures from her latest photoshoot wearing the same pink dress. As soon as she posted her pictures on social media, her fans spotted the Mehendi on her hand and started speculating about why she applied henna and started asking her is the Mehendi related to her and Rahul's marriage. Check out Disha Parmar's photos from her latest photoshoot right here:

After Rahul Vaidya emerged as the first runnerup in the reality show, Disha Parmar threw a homecoming party for him and shared a series of adorable pictures of the couple together while writing, "my winner is home."

(Promo image courtesy: Disha Parmar Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.