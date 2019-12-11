Disha Vakani Aka Daya Ben's Mimicry By Student Makes Netizens Say, 'perfect Replacement'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been among the most popular shows on Indian Television for long. The comedy show that has been on air since 2008 is nearing the 3000-episode mark. While the show revolves around lead character Jethalal Gada, played by Dilip Joshi, many of the other members of the cast enjoy massive popularity. One of them has been the character who plays the role of Jethalal’s wife Dayaben, played by Disha Vakani. Her peculiar voice and dialogue delivery has a fan following of its own. This is also evident from the fact that the character’s absence from the show has made them miss her more, while reports of her ‘comeback’ keep surfacing. But not anymore, netizens feel they have found her replacement. A video of a student imitating Daya Ben is going viral and is winning the Internet.

The video allegedly shot on a campus features the youngster delivering some of Daya Ben's trademark lines about 'Tappu Ke Papa' in her signature style. Be it the gestures, expressions or the near-perfect interpretation of the voice and talking style, her friends laugh wholeheartedly over the act. Watch the video here.

Here’s the video

Netizens went gaga over the video, terming her the “Perfect Replacement.” One wrote, “Please take her as replacement for Dayaben”. Another commented, “Wa wa mast comedy kar lete ho aap ko tarak mehta ka ulta chasma m jana chahiye daya bhabhi ki jagah.” “Nice n beautiful replacement,” read another comment. However, one felt, “Original se compare nhi but she has imitated well.”

Disha Vakani has not returned to the show in a full-fledged manner after she welcomed a daughter in November 2017. She has shot for some cameos. A lot of rumours over her comeback or exit keep doingthe rounds.

