Disha Vakani's Old Dance Video Goes Viral On The Internet; Fans Say 'hey Maa Mataji'

Actor Disha Vakani, who is popularly known as Daya Jethalal Gada from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is now going viral once again. But this time, it not for any scene from the sitcom. Instead, she is viral for a music video from her early days that was uploaded on YouTube.

Disha Vakani's dance video goes viral

Prior to her appearance as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Disha Vakani was a lesser-known face in the industry. Now, one of her dance videos from the past is going viral on the internet. Disha is seen dancing in a Koli song called Dariya Kinare Ek Bungalow. The song is sung by Srikant Narayan and is produced by Venus Records and Tapes Pvt Ltd. She and her co-star are credited by only their first names. The female singer is not credited in Disha Vakani's music video. The song is sung in Marathi as well as Hindi. The same song has had several versions with remixes with a new set of singers.

In the grainy music video, Disha is dressed in a sleeveless yellow blouse and saree. She is also wearing a garland of mogra flowers in her hair. A couple of short and long necklaces, along with matching bangles complete her look. Her outfit is similar to how Koli women were shown dressed in the past. Her co-star Bunty is dressed in a sleeveless shirt and lungi. The duo is backed with several male and female background dances who are dancing to the tunes and wearing matching outfits.

Fans of the actor have posted comments on the YouTube video. Disha Vakani's dance video, which was uploaded over four years ago, has received over 700K views so far owing to more and more people coming across this upload. The actor, who is currently on a hiatus from the hit comedy show because of her maternity leave has been tight-lipped about her return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Numerous rumours and speculations have been floating around in the media on whether she will return to the show or has finally quit. The makers of the show, along with the fans eagerly await the return of the iconic Dayaben.

(Image: A STILL FROM TAARAK MEHTA KA OOLTAH CHASHMAH)

