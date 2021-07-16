DisHulWedding: Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar's First Photo As Newlyweds Out; See Pics

The most awaited wedding of the season finally took place as singer Rahul Vaidya and television actor Disha Parmar tied the knot on July 16. The couple's wedding was a trending topic with the hashtag 'DisHulWedding' trending on various social media platforms. The couple had announced the news of their wedding a few days back through social media in a joint statement. Since then the couple has been sharing photos from their pre-nuptial ceremonies like Mehendi and Haldi on their respective social media handles.

DisHulWedding photos out now

Designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's official Instagram handle shared the first photos of the couple as newlyweds. Describing Disha Parmar's wedding attire, the caption read, "Disha Parmar is a vision in this ravishing red ghagra from the Dancing Peacock range. The circular head dupatta in pink features stunning abla embroidery. A gath joda with gold detailing completes the utterly romantic look." whereas Rahul Vaidya wore an off-white Resham and gold zardozi sherwani paired with an inner kurta churidar. An absolutely regal gold safa Kamar band Gath joda with gota details and custom juttis featuring heavy intricate heavy embroidery provide the final flourish."

The Mehendi ceremony took place on Wednesday and the Haldi function was on Thursday. A few days back the duo shared a joint statement announcing their marriage, that read, "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July."

Rahul Vaidya had proposed to his lady love Disha Parmar while he was in a popular reality TV show. In a later episode, Disha came in as a special guest on the show and accepted Rahul's proposal.

Actor Aly Goni shares a picture with Rahul Vaidya

Actor Aly Goni took to his Instagram and shared a picture with Rahul Vaidya. In the photo, Vaidya was seen dressed up and ready for the wedding ceremony. While sharing the photo Aly wrote "Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai (today is my friend's wedding)." Aly Goni's girlfriend and couple's close friend, Jasmin Bhasin, was also present at the wedding.

Image: Rahul Vaidya and Viral Bhayani's Instagram

